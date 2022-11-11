









Jacqueline Lee Kennedy Onassis, née Bouvier, was the first lady of the United States from 1961 to 1963, as the wife of President John F. Kennedy. But she Jackie, as she was familiarly called, was also an influencer before social networks existed. She has been a model for fashion and the so-called jet-set, and over time she has become a myth. Perhaps Giovanni Raspini thought of her in the proposal for the Jackie collection. Characteristic of the collection is the use of silver with hollow barrel processing and the insertion of double turned rings, welded by hand with a geometric rhythm. This technique allows you to get large jewelry, but with a light weight, more easily wearable.



Like other flagship collections of the Florentine brand, Jackie is also offered in two different versions: versions, one in traditional silver and the other in gilded silver. For each version there is a necklace, three bracelets and two earrings of the same shape, but different sizes.













