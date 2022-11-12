Gioielli, Jewelry, Joaillerie, Joyas, Jewelen

Da sinistra: Giovanni Feroce, consulente per Brosway Italia, Anthony De Felice, direttore sviluppo business di Premier Product Resourcing, Janet Robinson vice presidente di Engraving Operations. di Premier Product Resourcing, Lanfranco Beleggia, Beatrice Beleggia, Frank Catrone, presidente di Premier Product Resourcing

Beleggia (Brosway) awarded in New York

in news




Prestigious recognition for Lanfranco Beleggia, president of Bros Manifatture, the holding company that owns the Italian fashion jewelery brand Brosway Italia, as well as Rosato, S’Agapò and Pianegonda. Beleggia was invited to New York at the Accessories Council Excellence Awards 2022 and to receive the Hall of Fame / Founders Award, in recognition of his career for having founded his company, leader in the sector in Italy and in the world.

Da sinistra: Beatrice Beleggia , Ceo Bros Manifatture Usa, Lanfranco Beleggia, fondatore e presidente di Bros Manifatture, Giovanni Feroce, consulente Strategico per Brosway Italia
Da sinistra: Beatrice Beleggia , Ceo Bros Manifatture Usa, Lanfranco Beleggia, fondatore e presidente di Bros Manifatture, Giovanni Feroce, consulente Strategico per Brosway Italia

Beleggia is the first natural person to receive this honor: the award was previously reserved for products of major brands that had distinguished themselves during the year, such as the Coach bags, the Ray Ban Aviators and the Converse All Stars. The Accessories Council Excellence Awards (Ace) are awarded annually and are celebrated in an official gala evening (May 3, 2023 also in New York City) attended by large companies, brands and all those who make a lasting and significant contribution to the industry.
Lanfranco Beleggia con Karen Giberson, presidente e amministratore delegato di Accessories Council
Lanfranco Beleggia con Karen Giberson, presidente e amministratore delegato di Accessories Council

I am incredibly honored to receive this award. We have worked hard to try to be successful in the large US market and to convey our philosophy, our experience in jewelry and our continuous pursuit of beauty, innovation and fashion. I am extremely proud to be present in international markets with a brand like Brosway Italia, emblem of the Italian character: lively, colorful, modern.
Lanfranco Beleggia, founder, president and CEO of Bros Manifatture

Da sinistra: Giovanni Feroce, consulente per Brosway Italia, Anthony De Felice, direttore sviluppo business di Premier Product Resourcing, Janet Robinson vice presidente di Engraving Operations. di Premier Product Resourcing, Lanfranco Beleggia, Beatrice Beleggia, Frank Catrone, presidente di Premier Product Resourcing
Da sinistra: Giovanni Feroce, consulente per Brosway Italia, Anthony De Felice, direttore sviluppo business di Premier Product Resourcing, Janet Robinson vice presidente di Engraving Operations. di Premier Product Resourcing, Lanfranco Beleggia, Beatrice Beleggia, Frank Catrone, presidente di Premier Product Resourcing

Bracciale Brosway in acciaio
Bracciale Brosway in acciaio







Tags:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*

Latest from news

Go to Top