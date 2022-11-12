









Prestigious recognition for Lanfranco Beleggia, president of Bros Manifatture, the holding company that owns the Italian fashion jewelery brand Brosway Italia, as well as Rosato, S’Agapò and Pianegonda. Beleggia was invited to New York at the Accessories Council Excellence Awards 2022 and to receive the Hall of Fame / Founders Award, in recognition of his career for having founded his company, leader in the sector in Italy and in the world.



Beleggia is the first natural person to receive this honor: the award was previously reserved for products of major brands that had distinguished themselves during the year, such as the Coach bags, the Ray Ban Aviators and the Converse All Stars. The Accessories Council Excellence Awards (Ace) are awarded annually and are celebrated in an official gala evening (May 3, 2023 also in New York City) attended by large companies, brands and all those who make a lasting and significant contribution to the industry.