Sicis presented two versions of the same collection: one with more gems and colors, and another similar, but as light as a hummingbird. The collection is, aptly, called Colibrì. The Colibrì Light version is also crafted in gold and precious stones, and includes micromosaic details, a signature of the Maison directed by Gioia Placuzzi. Like the more luxurious Colibrì line, the light version also features colors inspired by the small, fast-moving bird, considered the smallest species in the world: most weigh between 2.5 and 6.5 grams and are between 6 and 12 centimeters long.



The jewelry in the Colibrì Light collection uses rose gold and gems such as diamonds, tsavorites, green tourmaline, and malachite, complemented by colorful touches from the micromosaic surfaces. These are light yet vibrant pieces, with dominant colors like green and violet, alongside the warm hue of gold. The collection includes a necklace, rings, earrings, and bracelet and is presented as a less demanding alternative to the main line.

