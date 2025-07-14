The Insieme and Raggio di Sole rings are the latest additions to Gismondi 1754.

News from Gismondi 1754. The Genoese fashion house has presented a capsule collection of new rings, adding to the Insieme (The Two of Us) collection. A symbolic representation of a couple, the union of two complementary personalities. The capsule collection comprises three new rings in rose gold with diamonds and pink sapphires, in white gold with diamonds of various shapes and sizes, and in white gold with diamonds and blue sapphires. The design confirms the Gismondi 1754 style, with the two main stones, different in shape and size, set far apart, joined in a circle that creates a harmonious coherence.



The Insieme collection has always been special to me because it is inspired by my relationship with my wife… I wanted to represent the harmonious change that the union of two different identities creates.

Massimo Gismondi



Another new addition is the limited-edition Raggio di Sole (A Ray of Sunshine in the Morning) ring. The ring pairs with the iconic Raggio di Sole necklace, winner of the prestigious 2022 Best in Diamonds above $20,000 award at the Couture Design Awards in Las Vegas. It features a 4.01-carat cushion-cut fancy yellow diamond symbolizing a rising sun. The stone is surrounded by other pear-cut diamonds of varying sizes, arranged in an irregular radial pattern, recreating the thrill of the first rays of the sun, a promise of a wonderful day.

