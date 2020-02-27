The surprises of Lorenz Bäumer

ANELLI, vetrina — February 27, 2020 at 5:00 am

The unlimited imagination of Lorenz Bäumer, from engineering studies to Palce Vendôme ♦

Born in Washington to a French mother and German father, a diplomat, with a career as an engineer behind: Lorenz Bäumer has become instead a great jeweler. If you are delighted to dazzle for jewelry, you must visit in his boutique in Place Vendome, opened near big as Chaumet, Boucheron and Cartier. He, frankly, to the other jewelers has nothing to envy. Indeed, he would stress, with irony, that among the great jewelers “I am the only one alive.” His first creation was a ring-shaped vortex of gold surrounding a diamond, called Wave: he explains that loves the beach and practice surfing.

Spilla Foliage, oro bianco 18 carati, diamante taglio a rosa del peso di circa 5 carati
His style is well defined. Gold threads that draw complicated but simple arabesques, large colored gemstones, forms also cheerful, not very practiced in fine jewelery, which usually prefers to follow the tradition. Instead Lorenz Bäumer loves the joy, the combination irreverent, as the collection Good Girl / Bad Girl, as rings with revolver set in a cross with diamonds blacks and whites. Or the unusual Garden cubist, with stones that overlap in a kind of precious architecture. If you love luxury, but also the surprise, they are the jewels for you. Here is a selection of rings with the prices. Giulia Netrese

Anelle Hérrison in oro rosa, zaffiro rosa e peridoto
Pendente della collezione A la folie
Anello in oro bianco brunito con morganite e diamanti
Anello con perle coltivate e diamanti Matelassé Perle disegnato da Lorenza Bäuer per Chanel
Anello con zaffiri rosa montati su pietra dura
Anello Astrolabio, con diamanti bianchi, opale nero, zaffiri blu, gialli e arancio, tsavorite
Anello A la folie dark, con granati, spinello rosa e sorro, tormalina rosa
Anello Chardon, con zaffiri, tomalina rosa, diamanti
Anello Coquillage, con diamanti bianchi e neri
Anello come una pittura di Mondrian, con oro bianco tanznaite, peridoto, acquamarina
Bracciale Giardino Giapponese, con diamanti grigi, peridoti, quarzo rosa, zaffiri blu, gialli, orange, rosa
Bracciale Legume Aqua, con acquamarina, calcedonio, ametista, diamanti bianchi, smeraldi, zaffiri, tormalina paraiba, tsavorite, turchese
Anello Coupe Exotique. Oro giallo, citrini, granati, quarzo fumé, tormalina rosa. Prezzo: 23000 euro
Giardino cubista. Oro bianco, calcedonio, peridoto, tormalina blu e verde, tsavorite, turchese. Prezzo a richiesta
Anello Pense à Moi. Oro bianco e diamanti. Prezzo: 4250 euro
Anello Pense à Moi. Oro rosa. Prezzo: 1300 euro
Anello Cascade. Oro bianco, spinello, diamanti. Prezzo a richiesta
Anello Cactus. Oro bianco, ametiste, zaffiri viola, tormalina verde. Prezzo: 19500 euro
Anello Mikado. Oro bianco, diamanti. Prezzo: 12950 euro
Anello Succube. Oro bianco, diamanti bianco, tormalina rosa. Prezzo: 27300 euro
Anello Revolver/Colombe. Oro bianco, diamanti bianchi e neri. Prezzo: 6750 euro
Anello Eclipse. Oro bianco, diamanti bianchi e neri. Prezzo: 27650 euro
