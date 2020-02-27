The surprises of Lorenz Bäumer











The unlimited imagination of Lorenz Bäumer, from engineering studies to Palce Vendôme ♦

Born in Washington to a French mother and German father, a diplomat, with a career as an engineer behind: Lorenz Bäumer has become instead a great jeweler. If you are delighted to dazzle for jewelry, you must visit in his boutique in Place Vendome, opened near big as Chaumet, Boucheron and Cartier. He, frankly, to the other jewelers has nothing to envy. Indeed, he would stress, with irony, that among the great jewelers “I am the only one alive.” His first creation was a ring-shaped vortex of gold surrounding a diamond, called Wave: he explains that loves the beach and practice surfing.



His style is well defined. Gold threads that draw complicated but simple arabesques, large colored gemstones, forms also cheerful, not very practiced in fine jewelery, which usually prefers to follow the tradition. Instead Lorenz Bäumer loves the joy, the combination irreverent, as the collection Good Girl / Bad Girl, as rings with revolver set in a cross with diamonds blacks and whites. Or the unusual Garden cubist, with stones that overlap in a kind of precious architecture. If you love luxury, but also the surprise, they are the jewels for you. Here is a selection of rings with the prices. Giulia Netrese















