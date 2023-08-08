Vhernier jewels in the orbit of Kering

Vhernier, historic Italian jewelery brand, takes the road to France. As revealed by the financial newspaper Mff, Vhernier passes 49% to the French group Kering of monsieur François-Henri Pinault. At the moment there is no official confirmation of the operation, neither from the French luxury giant, nor from the president of the Maison Carlo Traglio. The Italian jewelery company, controlled through the Aura family holding company by Carlo and Maurizio Traglio, would remain 51% owned, although it is not excluded that in the near future the proportion could reverse.



Kering, which has just concluded the acquisition of 30% of Valentino, further strengthens the jewelery area, which is now represented by the high-end brand Qeeling and by, Boucheron, Pomellato and DoDo, with a younger target. Vhernier, on the contrary, enjoys an excellent image thanks to its high quality production, but does not have the strength to establish itself on increasingly globalized international markets.