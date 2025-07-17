Dehres has a showroom in Hong Kong, but its roots are deeply rooted in the United States. As in other cases, the production of fine jewelry has evolved alongside the diamond business of the Zion family, which also gave the Maison its name, composed of the initials of Daniela, Ephraim, Hannah, Ronen, Erez, and Simon. Deheres doesn’t offer just any jewelry, but fine jewelry with exceptionally heavy gemstones, prized by those with a bank account with a number followed by several zeros. These pieces are so exclusive that they aren’t sold through a boutique, but privately, for a select clientele who desire maximum discretion.

Dehres was founded in 1985 and is now in its third generation. The founder is Ephraim Zion, who comes from a family of suppliers and master cutters. Ephraim’s journey began in Israel as a diamond cutter, where he honed his skills as an apprentice before moving to New York and becoming one of the most sought-after diamond cutters in the world. In 1971, at the age of 25, Ephraim joined the family business specializing in diamonds and precious stones in Asia. With the boom in demand for high-quality diamonds, the company became one of Asia’s largest suppliers within a few years. Today, it is also a fine jewelry house.