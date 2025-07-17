Collana masterpiece con un enorme smeraldo della Colombia taglio pan di zucchero di 75,57 carati, smeraldi a perle per un totale di 168,64 carati e diamanti, dettaglio. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Collana masterpiece con un enorme smeraldo della Colombia taglio pan di zucchero di 75,57 carati, smeraldi a perle per un totale di 168,64 carati e diamanti, dettaglio. Copyright: gioiellis.com

The Exclusive Jewelry of Deheres

Dehres has a showroom in Hong Kong, but its roots are deeply rooted in the United States. As in other cases, the production of fine jewelry has evolved alongside the diamond business of the Zion family, which also gave the Maison its name, composed of the initials of Daniela, Ephraim, Hannah, Ronen, Erez, and Simon. Deheres doesn’t offer just any jewelry, but fine jewelry with exceptionally heavy gemstones, prized by those with a bank account with a number followed by several zeros. These pieces are so exclusive that they aren’t sold through a boutique, but privately, for a select clientele who desire maximum discretion.

Collana con smeraldi e diamanti by Deheres. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Emerald and diamond necklace by Deheres. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Dehres was founded in 1985 and is now in its third generation. The founder is Ephraim Zion, who comes from a family of suppliers and master cutters. Ephraim’s journey began in Israel as a diamond cutter, where he honed his skills as an apprentice before moving to New York and becoming one of the most sought-after diamond cutters in the world. In 1971, at the age of 25, Ephraim joined the family business specializing in diamonds and precious stones in Asia. With the boom in demand for high-quality diamonds, the company became one of Asia’s largest suppliers within a few years. Today, it is also a fine jewelry house.

Collana Pink Paradise con un diamante rosa di 15,10 carati e diamanti per 52,84 carati in totale. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Pink Paradise necklace with a 15.10-carat pink diamond and 52.84-carat diamonds. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Collana con tormalina paraiba del Mozambico di 6,03 carati e diamanti . Copyright: gioiellis.com
Necklace with 6.03-carat Mozambique Paraiba tourmaline and diamonds. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Collana con smeraldo dello Sri Lanka di 124 carati taglio cuscino e diamanti marquise. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Necklace with a 124-carat cushion-cut Sri Lankan sapphire and marquise diamonds. Copyright: gioiellis.com
deheres collana con zaffiro 124 ct cushion diamanti marquise copyright gioiellis
A 124-carat cushion-cut Sri Lankan sapphire. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Collana con zaffiro dello Sri Lanka di 51 carati e diamanti. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Necklace with a 51-carat Sri Lankan sapphire and diamonds. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Tags:

You might be interested in

Red

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Bracciale di Mike Joseph
Previous Story

The luxurious lightness of Mike Joseph Jewelery

Latest from alta gioielleria

Choker della collezione Les Pétales di Mikimoto

Mikimoto Petals

Flowers are an inexhaustible source of inspiration for jewelers. The new fine jewelry collection from Mikimoto,

Crivelli, collana con diamante centrale di 22 carati, smeraldi a goccia per 9 carati, dettaglio. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Crivelli High Jewelry

Jewelry as a philosophy of life and demonstration of artisanal virtuosity: Crivelli, a historic brand from