The Pirouette collection by Vhernier has a long history, which is constantly renewed. For spring 2025, the Italian Maison that has entered the orbit of the Richemont group presents new variations of the classic rounded and minimal design that distinguishes the brand, inspired by the pure forms of modern sculpture. Rings and earrings feature gold and jet together without interruption, as if they were a single and continuous element. For those who do not know, jet is a variety of lignite, a fairly soft material, bright black in color, used since ancient times and returned to fashion in the Victorian era for jewelry in rings, earrings, bracelets.



The rings have a slanted cut, with a generous volume, but which allows for easy wearability. The earrings have a different inclination to adapt to the right and left side. In addition to the gold and jet version, the collection also includes jewelry with a diamond pavé that entirely covers the surface of the jewelry.

