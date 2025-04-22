Anello Pirouette con pavé di diamanti
Anello Pirouette con pavé di diamanti. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Vhernier renews Pirouette

The Pirouette collection by Vhernier has a long history, which is constantly renewed. For spring 2025, the Italian Maison that has entered the orbit of the Richemont group presents new variations of the classic rounded and minimal design that distinguishes the brand, inspired by the pure forms of modern sculpture. Rings and earrings feature gold and jet together without interruption, as if they were a single and continuous element. For those who do not know, jet is a variety of lignite, a fairly soft material, bright black in color, used since ancient times and returned to fashion in the Victorian era for jewelry in rings, earrings, bracelets.

Orecchini con giaietto e pavé di diamanti
Jet and diamond pavé earrings

The rings have a slanted cut, with a generous volume, but which allows for easy wearability. The earrings have a different inclination to adapt to the right and left side. In addition to the gold and jet version, the collection also includes jewelry with a diamond pavé that entirely covers the surface of the jewelry.
Orecchini con giaietto interno e oro rosa
Inner jet and rose gold earrings

Orecchini in oro bianco, diamanti, giaietto interno
White gold, diamond, inner jet earrings
Orecchini in oro bianco, diamanti, giaietto
White gold, diamond, jet earrings
Orecchini con giaietto e oro rosa
Jet and rose gold earrings

Tags:

You might be interested in

Red

Lascia un commento

Your email address will not be published.

LeVian, diamanti e cioccolato
Previous Story

LeVian and chocolate diamonds

Latest from Showroom

Dettaglio della collana Enchantress. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Autore’s pearls

Autore’s pearl jewels, the result of a story that began 30 years ago. At the table