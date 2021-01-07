Kamyen, luxury reserved for the few











In about ten years, Kamyen has earned a place among the high-end jewelery houses. It was founded by Pooja Gandhi, the latest generation of an Indian family that has been operating for almost a century in the sector of precious stones and the production of diamonds. It only takes a few steps to go from precious stones to jewels, but the leap may not necessarily be successful. In Kamyen’s case, however, it was a success. And, even if the Maison was born in Mumbai, the style of the jewels is very far from the indian traditional one. This is thanks to the exclusive collaboration with the main Pakistani designer, Faraz Manan, who has given the jewelry and high-end jewelry collections a modern character.



Furthermore, Pooja’s family has been able to manage the production of jewelry according to the best commercial principles. The jewelry factory and workshop in Mumbai employs around 120 people and is under the direct control of the Gandhi family. The diamonds are all of high quality and are not from conflict zones, with a certificate accompanying each gem. And more, Kamyen’s strategy does not (for now) provide for the opening of boutiques. The collections can be viewed by appointment only, based in Dubai, or can be purchased online on some e-commerce platforms, such as Moda Operandi.

















