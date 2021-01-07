ANELLI, vetrina — January 7, 2021 at 5:00 am

Kamyen, luxury reserved for the few




In about ten years, Kamyen has earned a place among the high-end jewelery houses. It was founded by Pooja Gandhi, the latest generation of an Indian family that has been operating for almost a century in the sector of precious stones and the production of diamonds. It only takes a few steps to go from precious stones to jewels, but the leap may not necessarily be successful. In Kamyen’s case, however, it was a success. And, even if the Maison was born in Mumbai, the style of the jewels is very far from the indian traditional one. This is thanks to the exclusive collaboration with the main Pakistani designer, Faraz Manan, who has given the jewelry and high-end jewelry collections a modern character.

Anello Gemini in oro bianco 18 carati, diamanti brown e bianco da 2,44 carati, smalto nero
Anello Gemini in oro bianco 18 carati, diamanti brown e bianco da 2,44 carati, smalto nero

Furthermore, Pooja’s family has been able to manage the production of jewelry according to the best commercial principles. The jewelry factory and workshop in Mumbai employs around 120 people and is under the direct control of the Gandhi family. The diamonds are all of high quality and are not from conflict zones, with a certificate accompanying each gem. And more, Kamyen’s strategy does not (for now) provide for the opening of boutiques. The collections can be viewed by appointment only, based in Dubai, or can be purchased online on some e-commerce platforms, such as Moda Operandi.
Anello in oro bianco 18 carati, rubino, smalto e smeraldo
Anello in oro bianco 18 carati, rubino, smalto e smeraldo

Anello in oro bianco 18 carati, rubino e diamanti
Anello in oro bianco 18 carati, rubino, smalto e diamanti
Orecchini chandelier in oro bianco 18 carati e smalto
Orecchini chandelier in oro bianco 18 carati e smalto
Orecchini Ali d'angelo in oro bianco, diamanti e smalto nero
Orecchini Ali d’angelo in oro bianco, diamanti e smalto nero
Girocollo The Rising Sun in oro bianco 18 carati, diamanti e smalto rosso
Girocollo The Rising Sun in oro bianco 18 carati, diamanti e smalto rosso

Orecchini Galaxy in oro bianco, diamanti e smalto
Orecchini Galaxy in oro bianco, diamanti e smalto







Tags

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *