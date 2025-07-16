Ahead of Vicenzaoro September (September 5-9), the organizer, Italian Exhibition Group, previews the expected themes and innovations through the major brands present at the sold-out jewelry fair. Some regulars have confirmed their presence, such as Palmiero, Giovanni Ferraris, Fope, and Annamaria Camilli. Newcomers include Piranesi, a Milanese brand based in New York, the return of Recarlo, and French brands Morganne Bello, Statement Paris, and D1928.



Confirmed and new entries also appear in the Design Room, a space dedicated to talented brands and jewelry enthusiasts: Alessio Boschi, Mike Joseph, Antonini Milano, and Karen Suen will be there. Returning brands in the Icon section include Maria De Toni, De Simone Fratelli, Yana Nesper, Marina B, and Maison J’OR, as well as big names such as Roberto Coin, Damiani, Crivelli, Roberto Demeglio, Leo Pizzo, Nanis, and Serafino Consoli, as well as fine jewelry from German firms Schreiner Fine Jewellery and Diamond Group, and British firms Fabergé and Yoko London. Other international exhibitors include Greek brand Etho Maria, Spanish brand Carrera Y Carrera, and Australian brand Autore.



As always, the September edition of Vicenzaoro will also feature the preview launch of the new edition of Trendbook 2027+, curated by Trendvision Jewellery + Forecasting, IEG’s independent observatory on contemporary jewelry. Also held at the Vicenza exhibition center, concurrently with Vicenzaoro, is VO Vintage, a marketplace open to the public dedicated to fine vintage watches and jewelry.

