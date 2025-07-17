Apm Monaco opens a boutique in Forte dei Marmi (Lucca), at Via Giuseppe Spinetti 11, in the heart of the seaside resort on the Tuscan coast. The concept store stands out for its design, in keeping with the brand’s identity. A welcoming and elegant space invites customers to discover the Apm Monaco collections, particularly the new Été collection, which embodies the Maison’s unmistakable style: a subtle balance between jewelry heritage and decidedly modern creativity.



The choice of Forte dei Marmi is no coincidence: the town is an international hub for luxury tourism and shares Monaco’s exclusive, Mediterranean atmosphere. Apm Monaco thus strengthens its presence on the Italian market, joining the boutiques already open in Milan, Rome, Turin, and Verona. The brand’s international network includes over 400 strategic points of sale in France, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, as well as New Zealand, Japan, and the United States, demonstrating our commitment to bringing the elegance of the Côte d’Azur to the world.



We are thrilled to open the doors of our new boutique in one of Italy’s most captivating destinations. Forte dei Marmi embodies the excellence of the Italian art of living. We are confident that our customers will rediscover the creative spirit and Mediterranean soul that define our brand.

Kika Prette, Artistic Director of APM Monaco