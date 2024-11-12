Revival or rediscovery: what matters is the absolute value of something beautiful. This is the case of some pieces of jewelry that after decades of life are still current. And, for this reason, re-proposed with some variations. Like the Abbraccio ring by Vhernier, a maison that recently passed under the banner of the Richmont group. The Abbraccio ring is inspired by the works of Constantin Brâncuși, a Romanian sculptor, painter and photographer who worked in France and is considered one of the most influential artists of the 20th century and a pioneer of modernism. The ring uses the soft and enveloping shapes of many of Brâncuși’s sculptures.



It is sculpted as an infinite band, which wraps around the finger and is proposed in numerous variations. The new interpretations of the Abbraccio ring include the classic titanium and gold ring, and a titanium and diamond variant. The rings are joined by a new bracelet, also with an overlapping metal band. The line also includes earrings made with the same materials and the same style.

