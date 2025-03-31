Maxi spring for Vhernier. The Italian brand, now part of the Richmont group, presents a new version of the Mon Jeu collection, with independent modules sculpted in the Maison’s design. The Mon Jeu Maxi rings are now almost double the size of the original version, without losing any of their aesthetic impact. The essential shape and precise cut allow the elements to be chained together. Furthermore, as in the original version, the possibility of customization is foreseen. For example, the bracelet can be lengthened and become a choker necklace, a single, double, triple chain.



Not only can you alternate ebony and rose gold, together with the diamond pavé rings. Not only that: you can opt for a chain made exclusively of rose gold, or alternate a gold module with an ebony one. Another variant concerns, instead, the possibility of superimposing the new Maxi version on the classic Mon Jeu. In addition to bracelets and necklaces, the collection also includes earrings, always with the same design.



