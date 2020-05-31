Flower power jewelry











Jewels and flowers: an eternal bond, but that each jeweler interprets in his own way. Here are the jewels of flower power ♦

The link between flowers and jewelry is longstanding: flower power in jewelry is not a new discovery, as happens now in fashion. Maybe because petals and pistils are a source of inspiration, they do not set limits to the imagination, to the use of colors and shapes. A real godsend for any creative, insomuch as every year the floral theme is one of the coolest trends. In short, it never goes out of fashion and with a good reason, because often the results are amazing. Some examples: the collection of fine jewelry Secret Garden by Faberge, a triumph of precious stones surrounded by leaves of carved jade, that look like a bouquet of flowers.



Or the corolla collier by Pasquale Bruni, a soft lawn buds, in white diamonds and morganite. The ring Lily of the Masterpieces collection by Damiani There is also a branch of a cherry tree, a pink explosion that wraps around the finger with the opened ring by Moorphée Joaillerie or the intricate and climbing bracelet-ring by Wendy Yue.

And, yet, the Tree of Life in the earrings by Annushka, the fleshy orchid by Carrera y Carrera and the delicate one by Autore. All pieces of the highest craftsmanship. But if you want something more simple as a shepe but the same high-impact, Asprey now proposes its classic brand icon, Heritage Daisy stud earrings with petals that fade in the diamonds pistil. Monica Battistoni















