Flower power jewelry

Jewels and flowers: an eternal bond, but that each jeweler interprets in his own way. Here are the jewels of flower power ♦
The link between flowers and jewelry is longstanding: flower power in jewelry is not a new discovery, as happens now in fashion. Maybe because petals and pistils are a source of inspiration, they do not set limits to the imagination, to the use of colors and shapes. A real godsend for any creative, insomuch as every year the floral theme is one of the coolest trends. In short, it never goes out of fashion and with a good reason, because often the results are amazing. Some examples: the collection of fine jewelry Secret Garden by Faberge, a triumph of precious stones surrounded by leaves of carved jade, that look like a bouquet of flowers.

Alta gioielleria Fabergé, anello della collezione Secret Garden
Alta gioielleria Fabergé, anello della collezione Secret Garden

Or the corolla collier by Pasquale Bruni, a soft lawn buds, in white diamonds and morganite. The ring Lily of the Masterpieces collection by Damiani There is also a branch of a cherry tree, a pink explosion that wraps around the finger with the opened ring by Moorphée Joaillerie or the intricate and climbing bracelet-ring by Wendy Yue.

Wendy Yue, bracciale-anello con diamanti neri e fancy, zaffiri blu e rosa, tsavoriti e opali
Wendy Yue, bracciale-anello con diamanti neri e fancy, zaffiri blu e rosa, tsavoriti e opali

And, yet, the Tree of Life in the earrings by Annushka, the fleshy orchid by Carrera y Carrera and the delicate one by Autore. All pieces of the highest craftsmanship. But if you want something more simple as a shepe but the same high-impact, Asprey now proposes its classic brand icon, Heritage Daisy stud earrings  with petals that fade in the diamonds pistil. Monica Battistoni

Pendente per collana o spilla con diamante rosa vivido e coccinella con zaffiro cabochon
Pendente per collana o spilla con diamante rosa vivido e coccinella con zaffiro cabochon di Gimel
Spilla Fiore di Suzanne Belperron, in calcedonio, diamanti, zaffiri su oro bianco
Spilla Fiore di Suzanne Belperron, in calcedonio, diamanti, zaffiri su oro bianco
Anello con fiore arcobaleno con diamanti gialli e bianchi
Anello con fiore arcobaleno con diamanti gialli e bianchi by DiaColor
Paolo Piovan, fiore con petali in opale e diamanti su oro bianco
Paolo Piovan, fiore con petali in opale e diamanti su oro bianco
Kelly Xie, Fiore di loto
Kelly Xie, Fiore di loto
Damiani, anello Giglio, in oro rosa con diamanti bianchi, smeraldi, zaffiri e rubini che sfumano dal fucsia al rosa chiaro
Damiani, anello Giglio, in oro rosa con diamanti bianchi, smeraldi, zaffiri e rubini che sfumano dal fucsia al rosa chiaro
Paula Crevoshay, spilla a forma di fiore con zaffiri orange e gialli
Paula Crevoshay, spilla a forma di fiore con zaffiri orange e gialli
Anello con doppio fiore in oro bianco, diamanti bianchi e fancy di diverso taglio
Crivelli, anello con doppio fiore in oro bianco, diamanti bianchi e fancy di diverso taglio
Anelli a forma di fiore in oro e pietre preziose
Artur Sholl, anelli a forma di fiore in oro e pietre preziose
Roberto Coin, Garden Collection anello in oro giallo e brunito con diamanti bianchi e brown, morganite, granati verdi, ametista e zaffiri gialli e neri
Roberto Coin, Garden Collection anello in oro giallo e brunito con diamanti bianchi e brown, morganite, granati verdi, ametista e zaffiri gialli e neri
Collezione Stelle in fiore, anelli con diamanti bianchi, neri e champagne
Pasquale Bruni, collezione Stelle in fiore, anelli con diamanti bianchi, neri e champagne
Autore, collana Orchid collection con perle South Sea Keshi bianche, zaffiri verdi e diamanti rosa pallido, bianchi e brown
Autore, collana Orchid collection con perle South Sea Keshi bianche, zaffiri verdi e diamanti rosa pallido, bianchi e brown
Palmiero, Flower Collection, anelli in oro bianco con diamanti bianchi, zaffiri e pietre semi preziose
Palmiero, Flower Collection, anelli in oro bianco con diamanti bianchi, zaffiri e pietre semi preziose
Morphée Joaillerie, anello in oro rosa con diamanti incolori, zaffiri e opali rosa
Morphée Joaillerie, anello in oro rosa con diamanti incolori, zaffiri e opali rosa
Annoushka, orecchini The Dream Catcher in oro rosa, diamanti e madre perla, raffiguranti l’Albero della vita con fiori e uccellini
Annoushka, orecchini The Dream Catcher in oro rosa, diamanti e madre perla, raffiguranti l’Albero della vita con fiori e uccellini
Carrera y Carrera, bracciale Orquídeas in oro giallo, diamanti e rubini
Iligiz Fazulzyanov, anello da cocktail White Poppies in oro giallo, alexandrite e smalto
Iligiz Fazulzyanov, anello da cocktail White Poppies in oro giallo, alexandrite e smalto

Asprey, orecchini Daisy Heritage in oro giallo, zaffiri gialli taglio marquise e pavé di diamanti; oro bianco, acquamarine taglio marquise e pavé di diamanti
Asprey, orecchini Daisy Heritage in oro giallo, zaffiri gialli taglio marquise e pavé di diamanti; oro bianco, acquamarine taglio marquise e pavé di diamanti







