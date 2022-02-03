









Valentine’s Day in Hawaii. It is a journey that can be tackled even without moving from home or, better, by simply moving to a jewelry store. The magic is signed by Buccellati, who created the new Hawaii Diamond Hearts collection for the feast of lovers. It is a line that the Milanese Maison has created for almost a century, in the 1930s, and is inspired by Hawaiian flower garlands. Flowers and love, in fact, are a close-knit couple.



The Hawaii Diamond Hearts line by Buccellati is made up of small circles of twisted wire in yellow gold. The circles are lightly chained together, to form a waterfall in which interspersed hearts in white gold and diamonds, the classic icon of love, can be recognized. The Hawaii Diamond Hearts line comes in a necklace, pendant earrings and bracelet and is accompanied by a launch campaign on digital channels starring Charlie Weiss, a German model already in the spotlight for her beauty. The campaign concept revolves around red, the color of love and passion, with shots and videos that give life to a subtle and refined game of seduction interpreted with a young and fresh attitude.