









Spring news for leBebé Gioielli, which expands the catalog with new proposals. One of these concerns the I Mini enamelled line. Also in this case, as is the tradition of the style of the brand created in 2007 by Paolo, Fabrizio and Mariana Verde, owners of Lucebianca, the silhouette of the child is at the center. Born as jewels to celebrate new births, leBebè bracelets and necklaces have become ornaments not linked in particular to motherhood. The icon thus becomes more generically a symbol of femininity.



After 15 years, in fact, Lucebianca has decided to refocus the brand with the aim of continuing to cultivate the community of mothers to which it has been addressed up to now, but also to broaden the target. The collection consists of four rounded pendants in 9-carat rose gold, decorated with colored enamel in the shades of teal, indigo, fuchsia and purple. The creations are available with adjustable degradé ecological cord, with a maximum length of 80 centimeters. The retail price is 180 euros.