The High Fluid jewelry collection by the Brazilian-born, London-based jeweler.

Brazilian designer Fernando Jorge presents the new pieces in his High Fluid collection, focusing on soft, rounded volumes, with shapes reminiscent of pebbles, fruits, or legumes. The Fluid line by the jeweler, who has opened boutiques in London, New York, and São Paulo, was born from the idea of ​​using materials inspired by organic forms found in nature. To achieve this goal, the designer used white and brown diamonds, emeralds, and topazes, along with Brazilian river pebbles and carved marble, in a research that juxtaposes humble and precious materials.



One example is the bracelet with hand-carved smoky quartz and pear- and marquise-shaped brown diamonds totaling 4 carats, clad in 18-karat yellow gold. Or the set created with a combination of white marble and high-quality diamonds. Or, again, the bracelet made of 18-karat yellow gold, embellished with hand-carved Brazilian river pebbles and 7.89 carats of pear-cut brown diamonds.

