Anello e bracciale in oro, marmo intagliato a mano, diamanti taglio a pera
Anello e bracciale in oro, marmo intagliato a mano, diamanti taglio a pera

The Curves of Nature for Fernando Jorge

The High Fluid jewelry collection by the Brazilian-born, London-based jeweler.

Brazilian designer Fernando Jorge presents the new pieces in his High Fluid collection, focusing on soft, rounded volumes, with shapes reminiscent of pebbles, fruits, or legumes. The Fluid line by the jeweler, who has opened boutiques in London, New York, and São Paulo, was born from the idea of ​​using materials inspired by organic forms found in nature. To achieve this goal, the designer used white and brown diamonds, emeralds, and topazes, along with Brazilian river pebbles and carved marble, in a research that juxtaposes humble and precious materials.

Bracciale con quarzo fumé intagliato a mano con diamanti marroni a forma di pera e marquise
Hand-carved smoky quartz bracelet with pear-shaped and marquise brown diamonds

One example is the bracelet with hand-carved smoky quartz and pear- and marquise-shaped brown diamonds totaling 4 carats, clad in 18-karat yellow gold. Or the set created with a combination of white marble and high-quality diamonds. Or, again, the bracelet made of 18-karat yellow gold, embellished with hand-carved Brazilian river pebbles and 7.89 carats of pear-cut brown diamonds.
Orecchini con quattro diamanti marroni a forma di pera per un totale di oltre 5 carati, incastonati in una catena a maglia serpente in oro giallo 18 carati. I due diamanti più grandi sono certificati Fancy Dark Brown con purezza VS1
Earrings with four pear-shaped brown diamonds totaling over 5 carats, set in an 18-karat yellow gold snake chain. The two largest diamonds are certified Fancy Dark Brown with VS1 clarity.

Bracciale realizzato in oro giallo 18 carati, con ciottoli di fiume brasiliani intagliati a mano e 7,89 carati di diamanti marroni taglio a pera
Bracelet crafted in 18-karat yellow gold, with hand-carved Brazilian river pebbles and 7.89 carats of pear-cut brown diamonds

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