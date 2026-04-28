Midas Touch Jewelry, anello con zaffiri rainbow. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Midas Touch Jewelry, anello con zaffiri rainbow. Copyright: gioiellis.com

The beauty of Midas Jewelry for others

The Thai company produces fine jewelry that is then sold under the brand names of major brands.

Some jewelers work for other jewelers. This is the case with Midas Touch Jewelry Manufacturing, a Thai company founded in 1997 that produces jewelry on an OEM basis (i.e., jewelry parts or finished products that are then sold under another company’s brand) and ODM (Original Design Manufacturer) basis. Unlike the ODM model, Midas Touch Jewelry handles the entire research, development, design, and production cycle, offering ready-made or easily customized products. In short, Midas Touch Jewelry designs and produces an item in-house, which is then sold to third parties to be marketed under the client’s brand.

Anello con acquamarina di 20 carati taglio smeraldo. Copyright: gioiellis.com
20-carat emerald-cut aquamarine ring. Copyright: gioiellis.com

In its Bangkok facilities, the company designs, models, and produces the highest-quality jewelry in 18-karat gold and platinum. The gemstones are polished, carefully selected for color and brilliance, and impeccably set. Its jewelry craftsmanship has expanded its client base to include jewelry companies in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and throughout North and South America. Midas Jewelry currently serves customers in over 40 countries worldwide. Highlights include eternity bands with natural iridescent sapphires, classic ruby ​​and diamond pairings with emeralds, and complete sets with colored diamonds and prominent blue gemstones.
Anello con zaffiri multicolor. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Multicolored sapphire ring. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Pendente con morganite a goccia di 34,05 carati e diamanti. Copyright: gioiellis.com
34.05-carat pear-shaped morganite and diamond pendant. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Anello rainbow con zaffiri blu e viola. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Rainbow ring with blue and purple sapphires. Copyright: gioiellis.com

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