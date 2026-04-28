The Thai company produces fine jewelry that is then sold under the brand names of major brands.

Some jewelers work for other jewelers. This is the case with Midas Touch Jewelry Manufacturing, a Thai company founded in 1997 that produces jewelry on an OEM basis (i.e., jewelry parts or finished products that are then sold under another company’s brand) and ODM (Original Design Manufacturer) basis. Unlike the ODM model, Midas Touch Jewelry handles the entire research, development, design, and production cycle, offering ready-made or easily customized products. In short, Midas Touch Jewelry designs and produces an item in-house, which is then sold to third parties to be marketed under the client’s brand.



In its Bangkok facilities, the company designs, models, and produces the highest-quality jewelry in 18-karat gold and platinum. The gemstones are polished, carefully selected for color and brilliance, and impeccably set. Its jewelry craftsmanship has expanded its client base to include jewelry companies in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and throughout North and South America. Midas Jewelry currently serves customers in over 40 countries worldwide. Highlights include eternity bands with natural iridescent sapphires, classic ruby ​​and diamond pairings with emeralds, and complete sets with colored diamonds and prominent blue gemstones.

