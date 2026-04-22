This 691-diamond jewel is produced in a limited edition by the Sanremo jewelry store.

Davide Currado is a jeweler from Sanremo (Imperia) who loves creating special pieces. In the past, he has experimented with the jewelry version of works of art. Now he presents an equally extraordinary limited-edition ring, created with the help of master modeler Francesco Baglioni. It is a sculptural jewel featuring a fox, interpreted with a sophisticated and surprisingly modern style. The ring develops into an enveloping line, with a compact and fluid body, almost as if protecting itself. The pavé is composed of 691 brilliant-cut diamonds, precisely set, which cover the entire surface, creating a luminous effect. The eyes are composed of two fancy brown diamonds.



The creation of this jewel required meticulous work, involving careful study of proportions, aesthetic research, and the highest levels of craftsmanship. The maison has chosen to showcase this creation through digital content, demonstrating the process from modeling to final form. The ring is produced in limited numbers, for a select few clients. The jewel is currently on display at the Davide Currado boutique at Via Matteotti 35.



