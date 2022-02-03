









As a reflection of light penetrates a stone and is reflected outside with a glow, it is almost magic. And a spell needs a wizard. Or an alchemist. In the case of diamonds, the most famous alchemist is, perhaps, De Beers. The company, born as a specialist in the extraction of diamonds and then also a jewelery house, presented its high jewelery collection called The Alchemist of Light in Paris. It is destined to last a long time: it consists of 45 unique pieces, divided into seven lines. Two have been presented at the moment.



These are the Atomique line and Light Rays. The other five collections are expected for the summer, on the occasion of next season’s Couture. Atomique is made up of seven pieces, in white diamonds and 18k white gold. The idea, as the name suggests, is a design inspired by the molecular structure of the diamond. The most important piece in this line is a collar necklace, made up of 1,907 round brilliant diamonds surrounding a flawless 18.57 carat internal diamond.The Light Rays line, on the other hand, is completely different. It is made up of nine pieces, but uses color. To be precise, the jewels are made with natural brown, orange or yellow diamonds, together with anodized titanium in shades of brown and yellow. The idea, in this case, is to evoke the morning sunlight, what photographers call the golden hour. But they are also the colors of autumn, according to interpretative tastes.