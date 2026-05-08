Where Dickson Yewn’s imagination flies

Innovative design and ancient traditions come together in the fine jewelry of this Hong Kong brand.

The charm of ancient China in the jewels of the designer Dickson Yewn. From Hong Kong, the young Chinese jeweler, married to the model Coco Chiang, produces jewels in the style of the ancient tradition of the Asian country, rich in 5000 years of history, but not only. The tradition is renewed through his goldsmithing skills: Yewn revives it through gold (“I love the nature of gold,” he says), as well as stones, including jade. Often his jewels are formed by a kind of metal lattice, which recalls the traditional architecture of ancient Chinese buildings.

A style that is also very popular outside of China: for example, his clients include wealthy admirers in Russia, Great Britain and Japan. “I hope to pay homage to ancient China and revive the traditional Chinese jewelry craftsmanship, especially the imperial goldsmith skills of the Qing Dynasty,” explains the designer. Which also takes its name from him: Yewn, in the Mandarin language, means “affinity” and “luck”. An aspect that pleases those who buy the jewels of the Hong Kong jeweler.

Some of his creations are brooches in the shape of butterflies, meticulously reproduced. For example, an esmeralda (male), the name Cithaerias esmeralda in Latin. The front and back wings are crystal, rose cut diamond, pink sapphire, blue sapphire, yellow gold; ribs in black rhodium-plated gold; head and antenna in onyx, brown diamond, black rhodium-plated gold, thorax and abdomen with brown diamond, black rhodium-plated gold joint; apex, costal margin, spine and pins in yellow gold.