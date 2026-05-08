Pendente di Yewn
Pendente di Yewn

Where Dickson Yewn’s imagination flies

Innovative design and ancient traditions come together in the fine jewelry of this Hong Kong brand.

The charm of ancient China in the jewels of the designer Dickson Yewn. From Hong Kong, the young Chinese jeweler, married to the model Coco Chiang, produces jewels in the style of the ancient tradition of the Asian country, rich in 5000 years of history, but not only. The tradition is renewed through his goldsmithing skills: Yewn revives it through gold (“I love the nature of gold,” he says), as well as stones, including jade. Often his jewels are formed by a kind of metal lattice, which recalls the traditional architecture of ancient Chinese buildings.

Spilla farfalla Golden Kaiserihind (maschio), Teinopalpus aureus. Ali anteriori e posteriori: palissandro, zaffiro giallo, granato tsavorite, diamante bianco e nero, oro bianco. Nervature: argento sterling. Testa e antenna: onice, granato tsavorite, diamante nero, oro rodiato nero. Torace e addome: diamante nero, zaffiro giallo, granato tsavorite, snodato oro rodiato nero. Apice e margine costale: palissandro. Fondo e spille: oro rodiato nero, oro giallo
Golden Kaiserihind butterfly brooch (male), Teinopalpus aureus. Forewings and hindwings: rosewood, yellow sapphire, tsavorite garnet, black and white diamond, white gold. Veins: sterling silver. Head and antenna: onyx, tsavorite garnet, black diamond, black rhodium-plated gold. Thorax and abdomen: black diamond, yellow sapphire, tsavorite garnet, black rhodium-plated gold joint. Apex and costal margin: rosewood. Back and pins: black rhodium-plated gold, yellow gold

A style that is also very popular outside of China: for example, his clients include wealthy admirers in Russia, Great Britain and Japan. “I hope to pay homage to ancient China and revive the traditional Chinese jewelry craftsmanship, especially the imperial goldsmith skills of the Qing Dynasty,” explains the designer. Which also takes its name from him: Yewn, in the Mandarin language, means “affinity” and “luck”. An aspect that pleases those who buy the jewels of the Hong Kong jeweler.

Anello in oro con fiore di diamanti
Gold ring with diamond flower

Some of his creations are brooches in the shape of butterflies, meticulously reproduced. For example, an esmeralda (male), the name Cithaerias esmeralda in Latin. The front and back wings are crystal, rose cut diamond, pink sapphire, blue sapphire, yellow gold; ribs in black rhodium-plated gold; head and antenna in onyx, brown diamond, black rhodium-plated gold, thorax and abdomen with brown diamond, black rhodium-plated gold joint; apex, costal margin, spine and pins in yellow gold.

Anello in oro, giada, diamanti
Gold ring, jade, diamonds
Bracciale in legno, oro, smalto, diamanti
Wood, gold, enamel, diamond bracelet
Spilla farfalla L'Esmeralda (maschio), Cithaerias esmeralda. Ali anteriori e posteriori: cristallo, diamante con taglio a rosa, zaffiro rosa, zaffiro blu, oro giallo. Nervature: oro rodiato nero. Testa e antenna: onice, diamante brown, oro rodiato nero. Torace e addome: diamante brown, snodo nero rodiato oro. Apice, margine costale, dorso e spilli: oro giallo
L’Esmeralda butterfly brooch (male), Cithaerias esmeralda. Forewings and hindwings: crystal, rose-cut diamond, pink sapphire, blue sapphire, yellow gold. Veins: black rhodium-plated gold. Head and antenna: onyx, brown diamond, black rhodium-plated gold. Thorax and abdomen: brown diamond, black rhodium-plated gold joint. Apex, costal margin, dorsum, and pins: yellow gold
Spilla farfalla Yamfly (Femmina), Loxura atymnus. Ali anteriori e posteriori: pigmenti ad olio Palissandro, zaffiro arancione, diamante bianco, oro rodiato nero. Nervature: argento sterling. Testa e antenna: onice, diamante brown e bianco, oro rodiato nero. Torace e addome: diamante marrone e bianco, snodato nero rodiato oro; Apice e margine costale: palissandro; Fondo e spille: oro giallo
Yamfly butterfly brooch (Female), Loxura atymnus. Forewings and hindwings: rosewood oil pigments, orange sapphire, white diamond, black rhodium-plated gold. Veins: sterling silver. Head and antenna: onyx, brown and white diamond, black rhodium-plated gold. Thorax and abdomen: brown and white diamond, black rhodium-plated gold joint; Apex and costal margin: rosewood; Back and pins: yellow gold

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