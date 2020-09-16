Tecum innovation for Pianegonda











Nec sine te nec tecum vive possum. Translation: I can’t live with you, nor without you. It is one of the most famous and beautiful phrases in Latin, attributed to Ovid, and usually referred to the torment of secret lovers. In this sentence the word tecum (con te) is defined by the grammar as a personal and reflexive pronoun together with the complement of company. This little digression on the Latin language serves to introduce Pianegonda‘s Tecum collection. The brand, since it was acquired by Bros Manifatture in 2015, has regularly presented collections with a name in the ancient Latin language.



Tecum is a rather large collection, over 40 pieces, which in many models uses the shape of large chains. Silver is the basic material used by Pianegonda, but in this collection, alongside the classic silver in a glossy or opaque version, the metal is also presented in black rhodium, or with yellow gold plating, in some cases used on the same jewel: a news in the world of the Venetian brand.

















