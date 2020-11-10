Transparencies with Kika Alverenga











She went to London to study at Central Saint Martins. But, after studying jewelry, Kika Alverenga returned to her Brazil and started designing rings, bracelets and necklaces. She also quickly spotted her very European style. But, at the same time, also very Brazilian, because she mainly uses gems extracted in the great South American country, such as quartz or tourmaline. In addition, she prefers oxidized metals, such as silver, used alongside 18-karat gold.



The combination of gems and metal is another strong point: Kika Alverenga mixes the pastel colors of quartz with shiny and opaque surfaces. The composition of the volumes with which the jewels are made, on the other hand, is somewhat irregular, often with asymmetries that are, however, balanced. The design of the jewels is soft, almost as if they were made with soft wax. In any case, the Brazilian designer has been successful and her jewels are also distributed in the United States, as well as on various online platforms.















