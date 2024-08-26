Precious novelties from Verdi Gioielli

Verdi’s jewels have already celebrated their half-century, but they don’t show it. Rings, necklaces and bracelets have not aged, even though the company is quite old. The high-end brand, which focuses heavily on colored precious stones, was founded in 1971 in Valenza, Piedmont, the area where the high-quality jewelry is located. The founder, Giuseppe Verdi, namesake of the great opera composer, also gained fame thanks to his bracelets with an unmistakable design. Now the company is led by his son, Marco Verdi, in the name of continuity, but without falling into repetition.

The Maison’s new jewels feature pavé of precious stones, especially diamonds, together with stones such as rubies, sapphires and emeralds, or with sugarloaf-cut tanzanites. The workmanship alternates gold with the white surfaces of the pavé, with floral motifs, weaves, geometries that stand out especially in the bracelets, one of the strong points of Verdi Gioielli, together with rings and necklaces, such as the one composed of tanzanite pearls.



Verdi still focuses on the quality of precious stones, combined with artisanal workmanship, in the collections that, leaving aside the assonances with nineteenth-century music, instead seeks harmonies with what is contemporary, as in the Rock and Roll collection. Turquoise and coral, combined with gold and precious and semi-precious stones are the other elements that make up the score of the collections, in a style that also recalls art deco.

