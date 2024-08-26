Bracciale con tanzanite sugar loaf, diamanti e zaffiri blu
Bracciale con tanzanite sugar loaf, diamanti e zaffiri blu. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Precious novelties from Verdi Gioielli

Verdi’s jewels have already celebrated their half-century, but they don’t show it. Rings, necklaces and bracelets have not aged, even though the company is quite old. The high-end brand, which focuses heavily on colored precious stones, was founded in 1971 in Valenza, Piedmont, the area where the high-quality jewelry is located. The founder, Giuseppe Verdi, namesake of the great opera composer, also gained fame thanks to his bracelets with an unmistakable design. Now the company is led by his son, Marco Verdi, in the name of continuity, but without falling into repetition.

Collezione Blues, bracciale con tanzanite, oro, diamanti, Copyright: gioiellis.com
Blues Collection, bracelet with tanzanite, gold, diamonds. Copyright: gioiellis.com

The Maison’s new jewels feature pavé of precious stones, especially diamonds, together with stones such as rubies, sapphires and emeralds, or with sugarloaf-cut tanzanites. The workmanship alternates gold with the white surfaces of the pavé, with floral motifs, weaves, geometries that stand out especially in the bracelets, one of the strong points of Verdi Gioielli, together with rings and necklaces, such as the one composed of tanzanite pearls.

Verdi Gioielli, collana con 19,88 carati di tanzaniti e 30 carati di diamanti. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Verdi Gioielli, necklace with 19.88 carats of tanzanites and 30 carats of diamonds. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Verdi still focuses on the quality of precious stones, combined with artisanal workmanship, in the collections that, leaving aside the assonances with nineteenth-century music, instead seeks harmonies with what is contemporary, as in the Rock and Roll collection. Turquoise and coral, combined with gold and precious and semi-precious stones are the other elements that make up the score of the collections, in a style that also recalls art deco.

Orecchini con tanzanite pan di zuccherro, turchese, diamanti, oro. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Earrings with sugar loaf tanzanite, turquoise, diamonds, gold. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Bracciale in in oro, tanzanite, turchesi, diamanti. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Bracelet in gold, tanzanite, turquoise, diamonds. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Anello con tanzanite pan di zuccherro, turchese, diamanti, oro. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Ring with sugar loaf tanzanite, turquoise, diamonds, gold. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Bracciale e anello con foglie in oro, diamanti. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Bracelet and ring with leaves in gold, diamonds. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Anello a treccia con pavé di diamanti. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Braided ring with pavé diamonds. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Bracciali con rubini, zaffiri, smeraldi, diamanti. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Bracelets with rubies, sapphires, emeralds, diamonds. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Bracciali con turchese, malachite e diamanti. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Bracelets with turquoise, malachite and diamonds. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Bracciale con turchese e diamanti. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Bracelet with turquoise and diamonds. Copyright: gioiellis.com

