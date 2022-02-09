









The collections of Govoni Gioielli, from the province of Ferrara to the international fairs ♦ ︎

Processing of gold and silver for third parties, but also signed collections. Govoni Gioielli, a company created in Cento (a small town near Ferrara) by Fabio Govoni in 1980, travels on the double track. In fact, to goldsmith production, was added the production of jewelery products with the Govoni signature. It was not easy for a company far from the traditional poles of Italian jewelry, namely Valenza, Vicenza, Arezzo and Naples. Instead the entrepreneur succeeded.

It is a traditional jewelry, that of Govoni, which does not leave the classic way, even with the search for its own style key. With a journey that has lasted years, the company has managed to be recognized as an important player despite its independent origin. And now participates in the jewelry fairs with the certainty of being considered among the protagonists. The collections are made of yellow, white and pink gold, often with the addition of pavé diamonds or colored stones, with prices in line with the fine jewelry market.