The gold of Govoni Gioielli





The collections of Govoni Gioielli, from the province of Ferrara to the international fairs ♦ ︎
Processing of gold and silver for third parties, but also signed collections. Govoni Gioielli, a company created in Cento (a small town near Ferrara) by Fabio Govoni in 1980, travels on the double track. In fact, to goldsmith production, was added the production of jewelery products with the Govoni signature. It was not easy for a company far from the traditional poles of Italian jewelry, namely Valenza, Vicenza, Arezzo and Naples. Instead the entrepreneur succeeded.

Anelli con pavé di diamanti, rubini e zaffiri
It is a traditional jewelry, that of Govoni, which does not leave the classic way, even with the search for its own style key. With a journey that has lasted years, the company has managed to be recognized as an important player despite its independent origin. And now participates in the jewelry fairs with the certainty of being considered among the protagonists. The collections are made of yellow, white and pink gold, often with the addition of pavé diamonds or colored stones, with prices in line with the fine jewelry market.

Anello in oro giallo con diamanti bianchi e brown
Orecchini a cerchio in oro e diamanti
Anello in oro bianco e diamanti a forma di lupo
Anello in oro rosa con diamanti e zaffiri multicolori
Anello in oro rosa con diamanti e gemme colorate
Anello in oro bianco con diamanti bianchi e neri
