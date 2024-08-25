No animal is more symbolic than the butterfly. It is no coincidence that the insect with colorful wings is one of the favorite subjects of jewelers. Alessio Boschi also chose the butterfly to create a brooch, a unique piece, and a line of jewelry that he called Metamorphosis. From larva to light bird that lands on flowers: Alessio Boschi’s butterfly is large, and represents strength and freedom. It is a butterfly made of carbon fiber, yellow diamonds, red coral and the designer conceived it imagining it gliding over lands devastated by war and echoing cries of oppression, on coasts of seas from which to set sail early and deadly abysses for the most unfortunate, on hidden abuses and public expressions of moral fanaticism. The brooch and rings of the collection also become emblems of resistance.



Beyond the symbolism, in any case, the jewel remains, to which are added rings and earrings made with the same material, carbon fiber, gold and yellow diamonds. The Italian designer also presented rings inspired by the peony flower, with opals in the center and petals composed of pavé diamonds, sapphires of various colors, tsavorites.







