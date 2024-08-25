Spilla Metamorphosis in fibra di carbonio, oro, diamanti, corallo. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Spilla Metamorphosis in fibra di carbonio, oro, diamanti, corallo. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Metamorphosis by Alessio Boschi

No animal is more symbolic than the butterfly. It is no coincidence that the insect with colorful wings is one of the favorite subjects of jewelers. Alessio Boschi also chose the butterfly to create a brooch, a unique piece, and a line of jewelry that he called Metamorphosis. From larva to light bird that lands on flowers: Alessio Boschi’s butterfly is large, and represents strength and freedom. It is a butterfly made of carbon fiber, yellow diamonds, red coral and the designer conceived it imagining it gliding over lands devastated by war and echoing cries of oppression, on coasts of seas from which to set sail early and deadly abysses for the most unfortunate, on hidden abuses and public expressions of moral fanaticism. The brooch and rings of the collection also become emblems of resistance.

Anello Metamorphosis in fibra di carbonio, oro, diamanti gialli. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Metamorphosis ring in carbon fiber, gold, yellow diamonds. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Beyond the symbolism, in any case, the jewel remains, to which are added rings and earrings made with the same material, carbon fiber, gold and yellow diamonds. The Italian designer also presented rings inspired by the peony flower, with opals in the center and petals composed of pavé diamonds, sapphires of various colors, tsavorites.
Anello della linea Metamorphosis in fibra di carbonio, oro, diamanti gialli. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Ring from the Metamorphosis line in carbon fiber, gold, yellow diamonds. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Orecchini della linea Metamorphosis in fibra di carbonio, oro, diamanti gialli. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Earrings from the Metamorphosis line in carbon fiber, gold, yellow diamonds. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Alessio Boschi, anello Peony, con opale giallo etiope, diamanti bianchi e gialli, zaffiri arancioni e viola, tsavoriti. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Alessio Boschi, Peony ring, with Ethiopian yellow opal, white and yellow diamonds, orange and purple sapphires, tsavorites. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Orecchini Lions Sun con tormaline paraiba e rubellite. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Lions Sun earrings with paraiba tourmalines and rubellite. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Alessio Boschi. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Alessio Boschi. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Tags:

You might be interested in

Red

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Gioielli by Ali Weiss
Previous Story

Ali Weiss, the US style is found in a piercing bar

Latest from Showroom