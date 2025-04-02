A spring in color with Giorgio Visconti. The Piedmontese brand focuses on diamonds and colored gems with the Like Me Chapter II collection. The precious stones have vibrant colors, set in classic designs: the collection uses white or yellow gold together with sapphires, emeralds, rubies and tanzanites, which combine with the purity of diamonds. The true specificity of the collection is given, however, by the many design proposals that are compared.



For example, rings in diamonds and rubies that have up to six circles, or rings in the moi et toi style, with two stones of different colors that face each other, with an obvious analogy with what happens in a couple’s relationship. In addition to the rings, the collection also offers earrings and necklaces with pendants, always made with diamonds combined with a stone with vivid colors. Giorgio Visconti is a historic brand of Italian jewelry, born in 1946 in Valenza and quickly became a well-known brand in Europe and the United States.

