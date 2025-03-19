Palmiero is preparing to participate in Haute Jewels Geneva (March 31 – April 6) with its high jewelry pieces. The Maison, founded in Valenza in the Seventies by Carlo Palmiero, now supported by his sons Luca and Fabio, has not renounced its philosophy over time: jewelry at the highest levels from a technical point of view, but with the addition of an exceptional creative capacity that has brought the Palmiero brand to the highest peaks of international jewelry. The wavy surfaces, the setting of the precious stones and the choice of gems selected for their beauty, characterize the Maison at the top of high jewelry. As in the case of the Incanto parure, which features large teardrop rubellites made with a special cut, surrounded by a double row of diamonds.



These are jewels made using traditional goldsmith techniques, but with the support of 3D sculpture technology. Each piece, they say in Valenza, is made with a meticulous choice of colors, creating shades of up to 20 tones of the same tone, to enhance depth and brilliance. Some rings feature a pavé setting that includes up to 1,500 stones, and necklaces with over 4,500. In short, exceptional jewels.

