Cleopatra with pearls by Yoko London

Because of her, the Roman Empire plunged into civil war. Able to charm both Caesar and his rival Mark Antony, Queen Cleopatra had an irresistible charm, combined with the ability to rule Egypt. Whether she killed herself by being bitten by a poisonous asp is doubtful, but the myth of Cleopatra has survived to this day. This is also why Maison Yoko London has designed a collection dedicated to Cleopatra, capable of reviving the spirit of ancient Egypt as well as the mythical queen. The jewels of the collection, obviously based on pearls, the specialty of the house, are indeed worthy of a princess.

Earrings with pearls, pink opal, diamonds, sapphires

The collection is crafted in 18-karat gold and adorned with a captivating range of vibrant gemstones including diamonds, sapphires, onyx, emeralds, quartz and opals combined with the finest pearls, with each piece radiating regal allure. From exquisitely crafted necklaces to bold statement pieces, each piece reflects meticulous attention to detail and unparalleled sophistication. The style, however, is not too old-fashioned or ethnic, more in keeping with the art deco genre, but with its own personality.
Ring in white gold, pearls, diamonds, onyx

Earrings with pearls, diamonds, turquoise, mother of pearl
Necklace with pearls, diamonds, turquoise, mother of pearl
Five-strand necklace in white gold, pearls, diamonds, onyx
Bracelet in white gold, pearls, diamonds, onyx

