









The delicate bijoux by Carolina Ravarini, a Milanese designer.

Instead of a lawyer’s gown, Carolina Ravarini wears colored necklaces with semiprecious stones and copper. Bijoux, in short, but graciously from Milan, with that taste and character that only the Lombard capital can have. It was definitely not her destiny to work in a courtroom, despite her law degree. On the other hand, with an architect and designer father, and a painter grandmother, the DNA could only be creative. Like so many other creators and creators who have found a place in the world of jewelry,



Carolina started as a child, creating small necklaces for charity sales organized by her mother. Then she, as an adult, she learned the technique used to form rosaries, with small pearls joined by metal elements. Her luck, as well as her skill in composing the necklaces, was noticed by the company that produces the Gallo socks. The Gemelli collection, presented in the brand’s boutiques, was successful. From there the step of embracing the life of the designer full-time, with a debut in via Sant’Andrea, the heart of Milanese fashion. Her style of hers? Exotic inspirations and Made in Italy craftsmanship. The bijoux also have a vaguely exotic air, despite their Milanese character: it is the effect of the symbol chosen for her little Maison, the elephant. Which, in fact, has never been seen walking around the Lombard city.

















