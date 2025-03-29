Nanis is taking part in Jewellery Ginevra with some new products. The brand directed by Laura Bicego is bringing the popular Boules collection to the Geneva event, to which a new variant has been added. The collection was presented a couple of years ago, inspired by the atmosphere of the Dolce Vita and the Italian drinks of the Sixties. For this reason, it has combined jewels with stones in shades that recall drinks such as Rosolio, Lattementa, Violetta and Anice. The Rosolio version, for example, is made with the union of three different stones: rock crystal, strawberry quartz and mother of pearl. Lattementa, on the other hand, is the result of the overlapping of rock crystal and jadeite.



Now the collection is enriched with the introduction of the new Dolcevita shade, made with the iridescent white of mother of pearl: it is not just a new shade, but the essence of the inspiration that gave life to the collection. Charms, Ciliegine earrings and rings from the Boules collection are now available in this new variant.



Also new for the Muse collection, a tribute to the great muses of the past, actresses and singers who became legends. From this line Nanis presents a new version of the necklace and bracelet, now available in two sizes and two color variants: mother-of-pearl white and amazonite blue. A modern and colorful reinterpretation of the classic pearl choker, with a double-face design. On one side it features the hand-engraved 18-karat gold boule, on the other, mother-of-pearl or amazonite. The Muse earrings, in which the iconic Nanis Boule is transformed into a stud earring, and a new model of chevalier ring integrate the use of Boules stones (strawberry quartz, jadeite, lepidolite, amazonite and the newly introduced mother-of-pearl).

