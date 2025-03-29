Collaboration between man-made objects and objects formed by nature. This is the common thread of the new jewelry collection created by Swedish designer Annette Welander. Using cutting-edge technology, the designer has created jewelry that features a perfect balance between spheres of black Tahitian pearls and cubes of diamonds. The perfectly round Tahitian pearls create a connection with the natural world (the sea, the Earth). On both sides of the pearl there are natural white diamonds, set in delicate squares of 18-karat gold.



The new collection also includes a necklace, where the pearl is designed to sit close to the collarbone, in the center of the torso. A contemporary pearl ring and a set of perfectly spherical Tahitian pearl stud earrings complete the collection. The Tahitian pearls are of the highest quality and come from sustainable farms, while the natural diamonds are top quality Wesselton VVS (EF color).



Before founding her Maison in 2018, Annette Welander studied History of Art and Visual Studies at the University of Gothenburg and at IHM Business School (The Institute for Higher Marketing Studies) and then at the Berghs School of Communication in Stockholm, ranked as the third Top Creative Schools in the world. Before focusing on jewelry, she worked in communication, branding and design for several companies. She also dedicated herself to painting, sculpture and photography.