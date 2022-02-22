alta gioielleria, ANELLI, vetrina — February 22, 2022 at 5:00 am

Antonio Seijo, art and jewels




An artist capable of combining the sun and the sea of ​​Marbella with the lake and the mountains of Geneva. This strange, but efficient, combination gives life to the jewels of Antonio Seijo, one of the most imaginative jewelers in business. But describing him as a jeweler is an understatement, because his creativity also embraces writing and study. All knowledge that is reflected in his jewels, such as those dedicated to the world of ancient Egypt, in which earrings and rings are inspired by the gods worshiped by the pharaohs.

Orecchini che rappresentano due falchi, simbolo del dio egizio Horus, con diamanti, oro, argento annerito
Antonio Seijo, who works between the Spanish island and the Swiss city, is part of a dynasty of jewelers active in Andalusia down two centuries ago. The themes of his pieces of high jewelry range from the stars to the god Baâl but, alongside the narrative elements, the result is above all striking: jewels that are not only imaginative, but also rich, made with special stones, such as large aquamarines or opal black, with surprising combinations, original shapes. He himself is a gemologist expert in diamonds, colored stones and precious materials. And recently a large illustrated book with images of his jewels was dedicated to his work (Antonio Seijo, Editions du Regard, French language, hardcover, 251 pages).

Anello con 46 tsavoriti, granato demantoide, due tormaline
Orecchini in argento e oro, 256 diamanti, 920 zaffiri e rubini, opale nero, giada
Anello in oro bianco con grande acquamarina
Anello con opale nero e gemme multicolori
Anello Atom con tsavorite, smeraldi, zaffiri, rubini
Il libro dedicato ad Antonio Seijo
Orecchini ispirati all'antico Egitto
Pendente con grande acquamarina di 102 carati: su un lato il geroglifico dell'acqua, sull'altro, il sacro Bennu, l'airone appollaiato sulla punta dorata della piramide
