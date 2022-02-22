









An artist capable of combining the sun and the sea of ​​Marbella with the lake and the mountains of Geneva. This strange, but efficient, combination gives life to the jewels of Antonio Seijo, one of the most imaginative jewelers in business. But describing him as a jeweler is an understatement, because his creativity also embraces writing and study. All knowledge that is reflected in his jewels, such as those dedicated to the world of ancient Egypt, in which earrings and rings are inspired by the gods worshiped by the pharaohs.



Antonio Seijo, who works between the Spanish island and the Swiss city, is part of a dynasty of jewelers active in Andalusia down two centuries ago. The themes of his pieces of high jewelry range from the stars to the god Baâl but, alongside the narrative elements, the result is above all striking: jewels that are not only imaginative, but also rich, made with special stones, such as large aquamarines or opal black, with surprising combinations, original shapes. He himself is a gemologist expert in diamonds, colored stones and precious materials. And recently a large illustrated book with images of his jewels was dedicated to his work (Antonio Seijo, Editions du Regard, French language, hardcover, 251 pages).













