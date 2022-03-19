









Jewels in support of Ukraine. A sign of solidarity, combined with creativity, comes from the Dutch designer Bibi van der Velden. In her Alligator collection, the designer has added a pair of earrings in the colors of the Ukrainian flag. The earrings are made of 18K yellow gold. The body of the alligator-earring is composed of a blue topaz and a yellow citrine carved. His eyes, with one blue and one yellow sapphire, are also in nuance. Furthermore, the earring can also be worn as a pendant. Not only that: the proceeds from the sale of the earring will be donated to Unicef.



This is an unlimited edition as Ukrainians need our unlimited support. Each piece sold will be numbered so you will know that you are one of the many who helped make a difference.

Bibi van der Velden

The earring in support of Ukraine is part of the Alligator collection, which includes rings, but above all earrings-pendants in gold, silver and stones such as brown diamonds, tsavorite or chalcedony.













