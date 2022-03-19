Orecchini, vetrina — March 19, 2022 at 5:00 am

The Ukrainian flag among Bibi van der Velden’s Alligators




Jewels in support of Ukraine. A sign of solidarity, combined with creativity, comes from the Dutch designer Bibi van der Velden. In her Alligator collection, the designer has added a pair of earrings in the colors of the Ukrainian flag. The earrings are made of 18K yellow gold. The body of the alligator-earring is composed of a blue topaz and a yellow citrine carved. His eyes, with one blue and one yellow sapphire, are also in nuance. Furthermore, the earring can also be worn as a pendant. Not only that: the proceeds from the sale of the earring will be donated to Unicef.

Orecchino della collezione Alligator con i colori della bandiera dell'Ucraina
Orecchino della collezione Alligator con i colori della bandiera dell’Ucraina

This is an unlimited edition as Ukrainians need our unlimited support. Each piece sold will be numbered so you will know that you are one of the many who helped make a difference.
Bibi van der Velden

The earring in support of Ukraine is part of the Alligator collection, which includes rings, but above all earrings-pendants in gold, silver and stones such as brown diamonds, tsavorite or chalcedony.

Anello in oro giallo e tsavorite
Anello in oro giallo e tsavorite
Orecchino tondo in oro giallo 18 carati, tsavorite
Orecchino tondo in oro giallo 18 carati, tsavorite
Orecchino in oro bianco 18 carati con diamante bianco e calcedonio blu
Orecchino in oro bianco 18 carati con diamante bianco e calcedonio blu
Earcuff in oro giallo 18 carati, argento sterling, diamanti brown
Earcuff in oro giallo 18 carati, argento sterling, diamanti brown
Orecchino in oro rosa 18 carati, zaffiri colorati, tsavorite
Orecchino in oro rosa 18 carati, zaffiri colorati, tsavorite







