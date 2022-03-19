









If there is one thing that Fawaz Gruosi does not lack, it is fantasy. In his new Maison, created in his image and likeness, the jeweler unleashes his proven experience, together with the usual gift of creativity. The Fantasy line was born on this basis, a collection inspired by the eternal shape of the chain. It takes imagination, in fact, to propose chains that are different from those commonly found on the market, but also from those that offer other brands devoted to design. Mission accomplished.



Two sautoirs feature flat, elongated and organically shaped oval rings in pink, gold and ivory ceramic, or white, gold and black ceramic. For some models, diamonds are added, with smaller tonneau-shaped links, that is, more rounded. The gems are arranged in an apparently random way, but in reality with a perfect balance. The jewelry clasp was specially developed in Fawaz Gruosi’s atelier in Geneva so that it can be seamlessly integrated into the design.The collection also includes bracelets, with the same style and the same materials: they are available in pink gold and ivory ceramic, or in white gold and black ceramic, with each link made unique by the original par hazard diamond setting. Fantasy earrings are composed of a sequence of rings in pink or white gold joined by small tonneau-shaped links, ending with a drop of ivory or black ceramic. Each earring is individually signed with a letter F on the back, which also indicates that the earring must be worn on the right lobe, while the letter G indicates the left. Finally, there is no shortage of rings in the Fantasy collection. In this case the chain has rounded links to follow the shape of the finger and adapt better.