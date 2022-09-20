Gioielli, Jewelry, Joaillerie, Joyas, Jewelen

Mono-orecchino in oro 9 o 18 carati e smalto con topazio azzurro cielo taglio marquise

A little color with Armiss

in vetrina




Armiss is an acronym of the name of the team that two years ago gave life to the brand: Arianna, Michele, Silvia and Stefania. Michele Elettro, with thirty years of experience as a goldsmith in Valenza (Italy), in 2004 founded his first atelier, Modellart, which worked on behalf of established jewelry brands. Silvia Raselli, on the other hand, has a professional experience with Damiani behind her and, before that, a diploma as a gemologist at Gia in New York. They are the two engines of the creative side of Armiss. The brand, born in the period of the pandemic, perhaps for this reason is proposed as a cheerful reaction to the gloomy atmosphere of that period.

Anello Infinito in oro rosa 18 carati con diamanti bianchi e smalto fucsia
Anello Infinito in oro rosa 18 carati con diamanti bianchi e smalto fucsia

Armiss’s jewels are of quality, in gold and diamonds, or semi-precious stones such as malachite, but also a touch of color thanks to the enamel inserts, which make the production of the young Maison suitable for forgetting the sadness and misunderstandings that accompany the life. A touch of vivacity that, without being excessive, can be in tune with the style of those who love to get out of the usual patterns.
Anello della collezione Cosmos in oro rosa 18 carati, smalto, onice bianco
Anello della collezione Cosmos in oro rosa 18 carati, smalto, onice bianco

Anello Gemino in oro bianco 18 carati con diamanti bianchi e smalto bianco e nero
Anello Gemino in oro bianco 18 carati con diamanti bianchi e smalto bianco e nero
Bracciale in oro 18 carati, diamanti, smalto, malachite
Bracciale in oro 18 carati, diamanti, smalto, malachite
Orecchini double face in oro rosa e smalto azzurro e rosa
Orecchini double face in oro rosa e smalto azzurro e rosa
Orecchini in oro 18 carati con smalto rosa e diamanti brown
Anello in oro giallo e diamante baguette
Anello in oro giallo e diamante baguette

Mono-orecchino in oro 9 o 18 carati e smalto con topazio azzurro cielo taglio marquise
Mono-orecchino in oro 9 o 18 carati e smalto con topazio azzurro cielo taglio marquise







Tags:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*

Latest from vetrina

Go to Top