









Armiss is an acronym of the name of the team that two years ago gave life to the brand: Arianna, Michele, Silvia and Stefania. Michele Elettro, with thirty years of experience as a goldsmith in Valenza (Italy), in 2004 founded his first atelier, Modellart, which worked on behalf of established jewelry brands. Silvia Raselli, on the other hand, has a professional experience with Damiani behind her and, before that, a diploma as a gemologist at Gia in New York. They are the two engines of the creative side of Armiss. The brand, born in the period of the pandemic, perhaps for this reason is proposed as a cheerful reaction to the gloomy atmosphere of that period.



Armiss’s jewels are of quality, in gold and diamonds, or semi-precious stones such as malachite, but also a touch of color thanks to the enamel inserts, which make the production of the young Maison suitable for forgetting the sadness and misunderstandings that accompany the life. A touch of vivacity that, without being excessive, can be in tune with the style of those who love to get out of the usual patterns.

















