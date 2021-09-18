









An old Italian film from the 1950s was called It’s not true … but I believe it. The story revolved, with humorous intent, on superstition. Little has changed since then: the amulet remains, in Italy and in the rest of the world, one of the favorite types of buyers. “Who knows it doesn’t really work?” And so almost all jewelers provide a version of lucky charms. A new contribution to the idea that a small metal sculpture has who knows what powers comes from FuturoRemoto, an Apulian brand founded by designer Gianni de Benedittis.



The Dreamers’ Room is a collection that uses ancient symbols such as the pentacle pendant, a symbol of strength and beauty, the two-tailed Milk Mermaid (in the Middle Ages they believed she converted her milk into gold), the protective lions of the world, the Wheel of luck with the signs of the zodiac and the phoenix, back in the news with the Harry Potter films. The jewels are in gold-plated silver, but on request it is possible to obtain a version made entirely of yellow metal.Even in this case, however, there is a film involved, that of presenting the jewelry collection, directed by Stefania Rocca, leading actress Serra Yilmaz and the participation of Gabriele Greco.