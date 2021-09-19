









She studied Art History in Amsterdam, then she moved to London, where she lives, but she spends a lot of time in the mountains of Switzerland, and she loves Italy. But most of all, Sheila Westera loves nature. In her way. Her jewels, in fact, are dedicated to the natural world through the use of semi-precious stones and a folded and intertwined gold thread that forms a kind of nest around gems that resemble eggs laid on a straw cushion.



Before becoming an artist who makes (many) rings and (few) necklaces, Sheila Westera worked in the jewelry industry for many years. The artistic studies and the love for innovative design pushed him to study non-repetitive jewels, with a new style of setting, and the use of sterling silver and 14 or 18 carat gold, which surround semi-precious and semi-precious stones. . The rings are large, showy, it is impossible not to fix the eyes on these nests resting on the fingers. In short, the opposite of the classic diamond ring, which the designer simply considers a status symbol. But she has created minimalist earrings that are easier to wear, especially for those on the go.













