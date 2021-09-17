









Sara Loren Jewels, a made in Italy jewelry brand, relies on Errani Studio, which will follow the communication activities (press office, public relations and digital PR). Sara Loren Jewels reflects a contemporary and smart project launched by the founder and creative Sara Loren. The jewels are made exclusively in Italy, they express shapes and design, color and vitality, enclosing the history and tradition of Venetian goldsmith art.



The company founded by Isabella Errani, thanks to a great expertise gained over the years in the jewelry, design, fashion and lifestyle sectors, will have among the main objectives of the collaboration the consolidation of the brand image at product, corporate and digital level on the Italian scene.