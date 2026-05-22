Recarlo More
Recarlo More

Recarlo in color with More

The new collection from the Valenza-based Maison pairs diamonds with semi-precious stones.

Why should you only give a piece of jewelry on an anniversary? Following this thought, Recarlo has added a line to the Anniversary collection simply called More. A little something extra, in short, not necessarily tied to a special occasion. More also means adding something, and for this reason, the collection incorporates the concept of stack style, that is, stacking rings or bracelets. These pieces appeal to a younger audience, thanks in part to their smaller sizes and therefore more accessible price.

Recarlo, girocollo e e anello More
Recarlo, More choker and ring

Not only that. Another new development is the return of diamonds in various cuts, used in a greater percentage than in the period when Recarlo opted for heart shapes. Now, the More collection also features round, baguette, and taper diamonds—that is, baguettes but with a trapezoidal shape, with a shorter side—for open eternity rings, torque necklaces, and bangles.
Anello aperto in oro, con diamante, citrino
Open gold ring with diamond and citrine/caption]
Another new feature in the collection is the combination of diamonds with the colors of semi-precious stones, such as green tourmaline, purple amethyst, yellow-orange citrine, and London blue topaz. Other stone sizes are also available, such as emerald or oval cuts.
[caption id="attachment_142612" align="aligncenter" width="709"]Anello aperto con topazi blu London Open ring with London blue topaz

Girocollo della collezione More
Choker from the More collection

Tags:

You might be interested in

Red

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Marlù, bracciale in acciaio pvd oro con catena a chicco di riso, pendente con cristallo
Previous Story

Marlù’s summer jewelry

Latest from Showroom