The new collection from the Valenza-based Maison pairs diamonds with semi-precious stones.

Why should you only give a piece of jewelry on an anniversary? Following this thought, Recarlo has added a line to the Anniversary collection simply called More. A little something extra, in short, not necessarily tied to a special occasion. More also means adding something, and for this reason, the collection incorporates the concept of stack style, that is, stacking rings or bracelets. These pieces appeal to a younger audience, thanks in part to their smaller sizes and therefore more accessible price.



Not only that. Another new development is the return of diamonds in various cuts, used in a greater percentage than in the period when Recarlo opted for heart shapes. Now, the More collection also features round, baguette, and taper diamonds—that is, baguettes but with a trapezoidal shape, with a shorter side—for open eternity rings, torque necklaces, and bangles.



