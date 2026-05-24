The collection by the Spanish Carrera y Carrera: realistic-looking gold animals ♦ ︎

Flowers and animals are two inexhaustible sources of inspiration for jewelers. Since ancient times, in particular, jewelry that depict animals was fashionable. Or, better, fashion to a certain point, because necklaces with lion-shaped pendants, bull-headed rings, armlets that look like snakes wrapped around the arm were also considered as amulets, to drive away evil spirits or to take hold of some force hidden in the type of animal represented.



Carrera y Carrera, a renowned Madrid-based jewelry house, has created the Ecuestre collection, dedicated to the horse. A tribute to the elegance and strength of the horse, an eternal symbol of freedom and nobility. Each piece, conceived as a miniature sculpture, captures the essence of this majestic animal. The art of design and fine jewelry blend in perfect harmony to create creations rich in realism and movement. The collection also includes a detachable ring, crafted in black rhodium-plated yellow and white gold and diamonds.

