Carrera y Carrera, anello a forma di cavallo scomposto. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Carrera y Carrera, anello a forma di cavallo scomposto. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Carrera y Carrera Horses

The collection by the Spanish Carrera y Carrera: realistic-looking gold animals ♦ ︎

Flowers and animals are two inexhaustible sources of inspiration for jewelers. Since ancient times, in particular, jewelry that depict animals was fashionable. Or, better, fashion to a certain point, because necklaces with lion-shaped pendants, bull-headed rings, armlets that look like snakes wrapped around the arm were also considered as amulets, to drive away evil spirits or to take hold of some force hidden in the type of animal represented.

Spilla della collezione Vida a forma di elefante in oro, diamanti bianchi e verdi per gli occhi, zanne in madreperla. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Elephant-shaped brooch from the Vida collection in gold, with white and green diamond eyes and mother-of-pearl tusks. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Carrera y Carrera, a renowned Madrid-based jewelry house, has created the Ecuestre collection, dedicated to the horse. A tribute to the elegance and strength of the horse, an eternal symbol of freedom and nobility. Each piece, conceived as a miniature sculpture, captures the essence of this majestic animal. The art of design and fine jewelry blend in perfect harmony to create creations rich in realism and movement. The collection also includes a detachable ring, crafted in black rhodium-plated yellow and white gold and diamonds.
Anello a forma di cavalli in oro giallo e bianco rodiato nero con diamanti. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Horse-shaped ring in black rhodium-plated yellow and white gold with diamonds. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Collana della collezione Ecuestre. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Necklace from the Ecuestre collection. Copyright: gioiellis.com

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