The Maison’s new collection uses the Caviar motif for gold and precious stone jewelry.

Caviar, small, delicious sturgeon eggs, is also a decorative theme used by Buccellati. Now, that collection of small spheres forming surfaces or, in turn, spherical volumes, becomes the motif of the Milanese Maison’s Muse collection. The stylistic key of the Caviar style has always been used by Buccellati. This design finds one of its finest expressions in the 1981 Krater of the Muses, a work by Gianmaria Buccellati that, with its combination of silver, gold, jade, and sapphires, is known as a crater according to the terminology used for that type of pottery in ancient Greece. The vase is now part of the Gianmaria Buccellati Foundation.



The collection’s name also refers to ancient Greek culture. The Muses were female deities in mythology: nine sisters, daughters of Zeus and Mnemosyne (Memory), who represented the supreme ideal of art, understood as truth. In this collection, Andrea Buccellati transposes the myth into the world of jewelry. Pendants, bracelets, cufflinks, earrings, and a ring feature the Caviar motif with rubies, sapphires, and tsavorites: each stone is carefully selected and set, almost as if to replicate the precious graininess of caviar.