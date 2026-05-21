Zhang Chong, spilla con giada, pietra luna, perle, zaffiri, tsavoriti. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Zhang Chong, spilla con giada, pietra luna, perle, zaffiri, tsavoriti. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Zhang Chong’s Jewelry: Poetry and Lightness

The designer reimagines Asian style in jewelry inspired by traditional art and nature.

Founded in Beijing in 2017, Zhang Chong’s brand doesn’t hide the cultural and artistic history of the great Asian country. Instead, it envelops it in a humanistic cloak. Perhaps because human nature has been the professional background of the designer, who holds a degree in Labor Management and Human Resources from Renmin University of China. She’s also a gemologist, GIA, and also holds a qualification as a Precious Metal Jewelry and Gemstone Inspector. She knows a thing or two about precious stones.

Retro della spilla Lucky Charm, dettaglio. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Back of the Lucky Charm brooch, detail. Copyright: gioiellis.com

After seeing her work, it’s no surprise that she debuted her jewelry at the Tianjin Western Art Museum. Her philosophy, she explains, is that art originates from life, and beauty is always present. Like other creators of high-quality jewelry, unique pieces intended for collectors or enthusiasts, Zhang Chong also favors natural themes, interpreted through the use of lightweight titanium as a base for the jewelry, which is set with pearls and gems such as diamonds, tanzanites, and sapphires. In some cases, the jewelry is inspired by traditional paintings, with delicate watercolor flowering branches transformed into earrings.
Orecchini con giada bianca, rubini, diamanti, oro bianco. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Earrings with white jade, rubies, diamonds, white gold. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Zhang Chong. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Zhang Chong. Copyright: gioiellis.com

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