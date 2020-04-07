The return of the Vhernier’s Bruco











It is not easy make a worm appear precious, but Vhernier performs the miracle with the historical Bruco (caterpillar) brooch. Unjustly snubbed, the caterpillar is instead the sign of the spring transformation, an insect ready to transform itself into a butterfly. The caterpillar pins by Vhernier, now re-proposed precisely on the occasion of spring, are the combination of elegance and humor. They are offered in different versions: in white gold, diamonds and rock crystal, with agate, carnelian and lapis lazuli.



Mounted on white gold, with legs and a diamond pavé head, the Bruco is also available in jade, with onyx, carnelian, lapis lazuli, agate or mother of pearl. In all, the body is sculpted in a rock crystal which, superimposed on the stones, amplifies their shapes and enhances the color thanks to the technique of transparencies, in which Vhernier is a master.



The Caterpillar is part of the Animalier collection, which began in 1990 with the Tucano brooch, which was followed by the crab, turtle, frog, snake, lizard, chameleon, penguin brooches.

















