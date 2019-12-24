The return of the brooch: here is a selection of jewels to pin on the dress. And how to choose the brooch ♦ ︎

Who knows why, the brooch has known years of oblivion. Forgotten, neglected, even despised. The brooch was seen as the jewel that grandma used, an heirloom to keep in the drawer if it is a special inheritance or, at most, a decoration to wear if the object has a particular meaning, like the initials, the symbol of some important thing, a jewel associated with special events. Until yesterday. Because the brooch is back in fashion, rightly awakened from the deep sleep in which she had been asleep. Great Maisons of jewelry have proposed luxurious brooch based on gold, diamonds and precious stones. But even the small brands have decided that the brooch has every right to be a jewel to show off on a garment such as jackets, blouses, shirts or dresses.

And it is not sure that broochs must necessarily be made of precious metal such as platinum or gold. There are also interesting pins in bronze or silver. Mind you: nothing so new. On the contrary, it is a precious recovery: the use of brooches was already in fashion between ancient Romans and Greeks, but also among the Celts and the Etruscans. And, going even further in time, the oldest pins found in Europe are those of the Bronze Age. Here is a selection of broochs that hugs a bit all types.



How to choose the brooch. There are different types of brooch. To distinguish them, it is good to consider what will be their use. Because a pin can be used simply as a jewel on which to make the eye converge, with an exclusively aesthetic function. But a brooch can also serve to block a scarf, to close two flaps of a dress, to shorten a neckline too generous. In short, before choosing a brooch, think about what will be the use of jewelry or simple bijoux. In addition, the shape of the brooch must also be consistent with its use: a precious jewel, to be shown on an elegant dress, can also have a slightly more complicated closure. On the contrary, if a pin should be pleasant, but also practical, it should be carefully tested before purchase: it must open and close easily.

Style. There is no classic style for brooches. Indeed, the jewelers have indulged their imagination in creating the strangest and most surprising forms. The brooch is a jewel that must attract attention, so you should not resign yourself to choose an inconspicuous piece, unless it is a minimal geometry that is part of a more overall dress. Of course, for an elegant evening, a gold and diamond brooch is the classic choice. Flowers, fruits, animals, games of art deco colors: there are pins of all kinds and they are all good. The choice has only one restriction: the jewel must represent the personality or the mood of the wearer. Giulia Netrese



















