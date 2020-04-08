Rosato, memories from the future











Charm, necklaces, bracelets and earrings projected into space in Rosato’s Memories from the future collection ♦

Towards the universe and beyond, Buzz Litghtyear proclaims, the astronaut who is one of the most exhilarating characters in Toy Story. And if you like the stars, if you would like to travel in space and see the moon up close, here is Rosato’s Memories from the future collection. The brand that belongs to the Bros Manifatture group, in fact, also offers a line of pendants in the futuristic version.



The charms are in silver in the classic white color, or with pink galvanic and match with bracelets or necklaces. But in the jewelry line there are also rings, obviously with small stars that recall the theme of the collection, and earrings. Rockets, robots, extraterrestrials and flying disks made with the addition of zircon and moonstone are the subject of the different pieces. The price is very low: a pendant costs between 42 and 49 euros, necklaces from 69 to 135 euros, bracelet 98 euros, earrings from 42 to 69 euros. Lavinia Andorno

















