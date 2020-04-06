The grandmother’s turquoise for the Queen

Queen Elizabeth appeared on television for a message to the nation. And to make news are (also) her jewels. On the other hand, it was inevitable that, in addition to attention to the topic addressed by the queen (the coronavirus emergency), attention was also focused on the look of the sovereign. Also because the choice of jewelry for such an important moment could not be accidental. And the queen’s main choice fell on pearls. In fact, it is said that they are always fine.



But not only, together with the necklace with three strands of natural pearls, Her Majesty wore a brooch that comes from his vast collection of jewels. It is the brooch that belonged to Queen Mary with turquoise and diamonds. Queen Mary, wife of George V and grandmother of Queen Elizabeth, received the brooch in 1893 as a wedding gift from her in-laws, the future King Edward VII and Queen Alexandra, at that time Prince and Princess of Wales.



Queen Elizabeth inherited the brooch, which however remained in the drawer (at least it was not worn in public) until 2014. In this case the brooch was in tune with the turquoise green color of the dress. As a stone, turquoise is often associated with calm, but also with wisdom, care and healing. And it is no coincidence that the queen spoke of the coronavirus.

















