









Sethi is a common surname in northern India and Pakistani. The word derives from Sreshta which means pure or superior in Sanskrit, the ancient Indian language. Following (perhaps) this principle, the two Californian sisters Pratima and Prerna, with their Sethi Couture, have tried to reunite the jewelry made in the USA with its roots in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. Rajasthan, in particular, is famous for its goldsmith tradition. The combination of Indian gold and minimal western style has turned into many stackable rings, earrings and bracelets.



As often happens, the two young Indo-Californians tried different paths before finding their way into jewelry. Pratima, after an MBA he started his career in a luxury brand. Prerna studied architecture and then worked for the clothing industry. But another detail must be added to the story: the Pratima and Prerna family trades in diamonds and precious stones. In short, the landing in jewelry is part of the roots of the house. In short, diamonds are not lacking in the collection of Sethi Couture. In addition, alongside motifs inspired by the nature of California, references to traditional Indian architecture also appear in the Maison’s jewels. In short, a bridge that crosses the ocean.