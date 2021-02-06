The polyglot necklace that says: I love you











Trend: the necklace that says “I love you” in one hundred different languages. With the help of a smartphone ♦ ︎

A bijou apparently without too many ambitions has conquered half the world. Google Trends reports a big surge in searches with this words: necklace that says i love you in 100 languages. There is a necklace, in fact, that can say “I love you” in a hundred different languages. Such as? Very simple with the help of a smartphone. But you do not have to connect to the internet: it’s enough just the flash light integrated into the phones or the camera of the device. All very simple.

The necklace that can say “I love you” in 100 different languages can be easily purchased on the internet.

It consists of a chain and a pendant in rose gold or silver colors. It has no lead or nickel. The secret lies in the pendant: just bring the light of the flash to the stone set in the pendant to project an image that contains the words “I love you” in one hundred languages. Alternatively, you can use the phone camera: in this case the words will appear on the screen of the device. In short, a mix between jewelry and technology, but very simple to use as you see in the movie. The necklace that says “I love you” in a hundred different languages costs a few tens of euros or dollars, and is considered a romantic gift from many millennials. Giulia Netrese















