The brand’s colorful collection, featuring chains and beads.

Summer jewelry with Marlù. The brand based in the small state of San Marino presents Time to Let Your Eye Shine, a collection designed for summer 2026, in a colorful, boho-chic style. The main features are the symbol of the sun and the evil eye, a charm worn perhaps as a sign of good luck for a prosperous summer. Bracelets and necklaces are composed of thin strands of beads and cylinders in various shades, for pop and versatile compositions, designed to be worn alone, mixed, or customized.



Alternatively, jewelry with multicolored beads. The collection is completed with rings and single earrings with asymmetrical elements and colorful details, in harmony with the shades that characterize the beautiful season.