Marlù, bracciale in acciaio pvd oro con catena a chicco di riso, pendente con cristallo
Marlù, bracciale in acciaio pvd oro con catena a chicco di riso, pendente con cristallo

Marlù’s summer jewelry

The brand’s colorful collection, featuring chains and beads.

Summer jewelry with Marlù. The brand based in the small state of San Marino presents Time to Let Your Eye Shine, a collection designed for summer 2026, in a colorful, boho-chic style. The main features are the symbol of the sun and the evil eye, a charm worn perhaps as a sign of good luck for a prosperous summer. Bracelets and necklaces are composed of thin strands of beads and cylinders in various shades, for pop and versatile compositions, designed to be worn alone, mixed, or customized.

Anello elastico in acciaio, finitura oro con elementi in ematite, perline acquamarina e bianche con sole pendente
Stretch steel ring, gold finish with hematite elements, aquamarine and white beads with a sun pendant

Alternatively, jewelry with multicolored beads. The collection is completed with rings and single earrings with asymmetrical elements and colorful details, in harmony with the shades that characterize the beautiful season.

Bracciale in acciaio con catena composta da perline colorate ed elementi in acciaio
Steel bracelet with a chain composed of colored beads and steel elements
Bracciale in acciaio con centrale a forma di occhio con cristallo blu
Steel bracelet with a central eye-shaped element with a blue crystal

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